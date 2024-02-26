Auburn transfer linebacker Cam Riley commits to NC State

NC State added some much-needed experience at the linebacker position on Monday with the commitment of Auburn transfer Cam Riley. Riley has one year of eligibility remaining, and could prove to be a starter for the Pack in the fall. He chose NC State over FSU.

He has 121 career tackles, including 66 in 2022, which ranked second on the Tigers. He recorded double-figure tackles in two games, including the season-finale against Alabama.

His production dipped in 2023 as he saw less time on the field—he recorded 32 tackles across 13 games, and 3.5 TFLs. He appeared in 46 games at Auburn, and that kind of experience coming from the SEC will be valuable. NC State has two starters at linebacker to replace, with Caden Fordham and Devon Betty returning and a lot of uncertainty behind them.

Riley joins his former teammate, safety Donovan Kaufmann, in Raleigh. NC State now has added four defensive players through the portal.