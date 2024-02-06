Former Auburn safety Donovan Kaufman commits to NC State

NC State added some veteran depth to its secondary this week with the commitment of ex-Auburn safety Donovan Kaufman, who was recently on campus for a visit. Kaufman spent the last three seasons with the Tigers, and is coming off a year in which he recorded 37 tackles, 4.5 TFL, and picked off one pass.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Kaufman logged about 400 snaps in 2023, and appeared in 32 games during his time at Auburn. He brings some much-needed depth and experience to a Wolfpack safety group that could start the fall without Devan Boykin, who is recovering from an ACL tear suffered in December bowl practices.

He’ll slot right into the two-deep and should see plenty of time on the field.

The Pack has now added four transfer players to a secondary that has to replace multiple starters. NC State is also recruiting Kaufman’s teammate at Auburn, linebacker Cam Riley.