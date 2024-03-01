Payton Wilson crushes it at NFL Combine

Linebackers led off the 2024 NFL Combine on Thursday, and Payton Wilson flat showed out. His first run of the 40-yard dash came in at a time of 4.43 seconds, the best among the linebacker class. His 10-yard split of the 40-yard dash was tied for first among the group, showing that he’s not just top end speed but explosiveness. This is nothing new for anyone who has watched him.

Wilson also posted a vertical jump of 34.5” (tied for 7th among LBs), a broad jump of 9’11” (tied for 7th).

You can check out the full video on his NFL Combine page (the John C. Reilly comment had me dying laughing). Just to note, as I’m sure it’ll change after the combine, Wilson’s rating on that page by the NFL is 6.16 heading into the event.

His Total Score (combined Production Score plus Athleticism Score) by NFL Next Gen Stats is an 81 after his combine performance, ranked 2nd among the linebacker class (Edgerrin Cooper from Texas A&M is ranked 1st with a score of 82).

Among the comments by the NFL Network crew covering the workouts:

“Payton Wilson has been, really, quite honestly, best in show of this [linebacker] group... He’s made everything look easy in this space.”

Yeah, no kidding. That was to be expected, right?

Wilson is obviously making himself some money by improving his draft prospects through the Combine event. That’s absolutely no surprise to NC State fans.

NC State center Dylan McMahon is set to participate in the offensive line portion of the Combine on Monday.