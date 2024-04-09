NC State 2024 spring game highlights

Grayson McCall and a bunch of other new faces introduced themselves to Wolfpack fans for the first time on Saturday afternoon, and the results were impressive. The Red Team, made up of the first-stringers, romped to a 51-7 victory, and the upgrades at receiver and running back were on display early.

The backs, led by Jordan Waters, were impressive, and it’s easy to see the substantial improvement in quality that State has on hand there now. Waters picked up several chunk plays early, while Hollywood Smothers got loose around midfield and showed off his impressive speed.

McCall finished 16-20 for 205 yards and hit Justin Joly for the first touchdown on a nice touch pass to the left corner of the end zone. Joly looked good, as did Noah Rogers, who had 133 yards receiving. Dacari Collins was a major early target for McCall, and Welsey Grimes capped the afternoon with a 90-yard score.

True freshman quarterback CJ Bailey also impressed, looking poised in the pocket and showing off his legs on the White Team’s lone touchdown drive, putting that group in position to score with a 60-yard scramble.

Whole lot to like about this team offensively.