NC State women’s cross country wins national championship!

After coming so close a year ago, the NC State women’s cross country team delivered this time around, topping BYU and New Mexico to bring home the school’s first NCAA team title since the men’s basketball team won it in 1983.

It’s actually the third national championship for women’s cross country, which won in 1979 and 1980—right before it became an NCAA-sanctioned sport. As I’ve said before, if UNC can count a pre-NCAA basketball title from 1924, NC State can sure as hell count those pre-NCAA cross country titles.

The Wolfpack had five of the top 32 finishers in the national championship race, led by Kelsey Chmiel’s sixth-place finish. She was the top finisher among ACC runners. Katelyn Tuohy finished 15th, Alexandra Hayes was 22nd, Hannah Steelman 24th, and Sam Bush came in 32nd. Those five runners scored for NC State, giving the Pack 84 points and putting it safely clear of second-place BYU, which scored 122 points.

Congrats to the team on a great season. They were No. 1 in the country for the bulk of the year, dominated at ACCs, and brought home the big hardware. Seeing an NC State team win a national title is pretty cool, I gotta say.