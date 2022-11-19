NC State women’s cross country goes back-to-back

When Laurie Henes built an incredible recruiting class around Katelyn Tuohy a few years back, it looked like she had the Wolfpack poised to win a national title. But we were wrong.

They’ve won two.

This morning in Stillwater, Oklahoma, NC State took home the team title for the second straight year, and Tuohy won the individual title. Tuohy won a national title in the 5000m this spring, an unsurprising precursor to her now-official status as the best distance runner in the NCAA.

Alexa: Cue "Back-to-back" by Drake pic.twitter.com/l9hmyMwRhz — Pack Track & Field and Cross Country (@Wolfpack_TFXC) November 19, 2022

The Wolfpack had three runners in the top 15: Tuohy in first, Kelsey Chmiel in third, and Samantha Bush at 15. Nevada Moreno finished 29th and Brook Rauber finished at No. 90 to round out the team scoring. And NC State won this team title without much suspense.

Just as the Wolfpack ran through ACCS and the NCAA regional meet without any trouble. This is the best team on campus right here. Congrats to the ladies on proving they’re the best in the country for two years straight.