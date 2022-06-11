Katelyn Tuohy makes it two NC State national champs in a row in the 5000m

No NC State athlete has had a better year than Katelyn Tuohy, who helped the cross country team win a national championship in the fall, and today became the national champion in the women’s 5000m race at NCAAs. Elly Henes won this race last year, so NC State runners have now won this event two years in a row.

Tuohy finished the 5k in 15:18:39—the third-fastest time in meet history, and almost two seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. Just doing some quick back-of-the-napkin calculations here ... hold on I almost have it ... that’s very fast.

Congrats to Katelyn, who is concluding her sophomore season as one of the more accomplished runners in NC State track history. She’s very fast.