NC State finishes 17th in Directors’ Cup standings

NC State has back-to-back top-25 Directors’ Cup finishes for the first time in school history after finishing at No. 17 in 2021-22. That’s good enough for fifth-best among ACC schools, behind UNC, Notre Dame, UVA, and Florida State.

If the Wolfpack baseball team hadn’t been snubbed from the NCAA tournament, NC State would have finished at least 15th in the final Directors’ Cup standings, but whatever. Great year regardless.

NC State picked up its first team NCAA title since 1983 when the women’s cross country team took home the crown—that program’s third national title overall. NC State also celebrated a handful of individual national champions, from swimming to track to tennis.

It was a historic year and there could be more where that came from in the immediate future. There’s never been a better time to be a State fan if you enjoy more than just the revenue sports, that’s for sure.