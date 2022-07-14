Brooklyn Holt excited to join her sister, Brianna, at NC State

Torry Holt will always be remembered for being one of the best players in NC State football history, but if his daughters have anything to say about it, that’ll hardly be the end of the Holt family legacy in Raleigh.

Brianna Holt is a sophomore forward on the NC State women’s soccer team who played in five games as a freshman, logging a total of 84 minutes on the pitch. Her younger sister, Brooklyn, is an incoming freshman, who competed this week in the East-West All-Star Game.

WRAL caught up with her there:

Your sister Brianna is on the team now. How excited are you to, to get to Raleigh and kind of make your own mark there? I’m pumped. I just can’t wait for preseason and the start of season. Our first game is Ohio State August 8. If you’re watching this, come support, and I just can’t wait to just play with her and connect with her and the team.

Both went to Heritage High School, though they didn’t have a chance to play together, according to Brooklyn. So that’ll be a pretty cool first at NC State, hopefully sooner than later. It’s a good reason to keep an eye on the women’s team this fall, if you weren’t planning to do that already. (They’ve been pretty good lately.)