Big crowd watches IcePack take down UNC at Carter-Finley

Wolfpack fans really showed out Monday evening to support the NC State club hockey team’s game against UNC—sort of the closing ceremony of the Stadium Series weekend. Crowd size was estimated at around 24,000, which is an incredible turnout. Couldn’t fit all those folks in PNC Arena even if they’d wanted to.

The IcePack came through with 7-3 win over the Tar Heels.

The East Side upper deck is now open and starting to fill in. pic.twitter.com/zE3WOuakEo — James Curle (@JamesCurle) February 21, 2023

Dagger goal



One-on-one opportunity leads to a goal for @NCStateHockey.



NC State 5, UNC 2



4:58 remaining pic.twitter.com/rFc25XIXue — Graham Hill (@GrahamHill98) February 21, 2023

Let them know pic.twitter.com/Wl6aVeLrol — NC State Icepack (@NCStateHockey) February 21, 2023