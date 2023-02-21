Big crowd watches IcePack take down UNC at Carter-Finley

Wolfpack fans really showed out Monday evening to support the NC State club hockey team’s game against UNC—sort of the closing ceremony of the Stadium Series weekend. Crowd size was estimated at around 24,000, which is an incredible turnout. Couldn’t fit all those folks in PNC Arena even if they’d wanted to.
The IcePack came through with 7-3 win over the Tar Heels.
The East Side upper deck is now open and starting to fill in. pic.twitter.com/zE3WOuakEo— James Curle (@JamesCurle) February 21, 2023
Marquee events aren’t over yet! https://t.co/r0TWIH8LJH pic.twitter.com/jmOf7UtJAK— Clarksa (@Clarksa) February 21, 2023
Dagger goal— Graham Hill (@GrahamHill98) February 21, 2023
One-on-one opportunity leads to a goal for @NCStateHockey.
NC State 5, UNC 2
4:58 remaining pic.twitter.com/rFc25XIXue
Let them know pic.twitter.com/Wl6aVeLrol— NC State Icepack (@NCStateHockey) February 21, 2023
FINAL: @NCStateHockey 7, UNC 3— Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) February 21, 2023
The Wolfpack downs UNC in all four sports — WBB, wrestling, MBB and hockey — over the course of five days along with a Hurricanes W at Carter-Finley on national TV.
Just a perfect week for Raleigh and NC State. pic.twitter.com/ssdB7UtetH
