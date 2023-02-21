 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Big crowd watches IcePack take down UNC at Carter-Finley

By Steven Muma
2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series - Raleigh - Washington Capitals v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Jaylynn Nash/NHLI via Getty Images

Wolfpack fans really showed out Monday evening to support the NC State club hockey team’s game against UNC—sort of the closing ceremony of the Stadium Series weekend. Crowd size was estimated at around 24,000, which is an incredible turnout. Couldn’t fit all those folks in PNC Arena even if they’d wanted to.

The IcePack came through with 7-3 win over the Tar Heels.

