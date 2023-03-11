Katelyn Tuohy is a national champion again

Katelyn Tuohy continues to cement her status as one of the best athletes ever to put on an NC State uniform. On Friday, she won the NCAA title at the indoor championships in the 5000m event, pulling away from the field late in the race.

!



Katelyn Tuohy WENT OFF to take the 5000m title with a time of 16:09.65.



ESPN+#NCAATF x @Wolfpack_TFXC pic.twitter.com/34mmnLwuwv — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) March 11, 2023

This is her second individual NCAA title—she won the outdoor 5000m last June, you may recall. She’ll be defending that title later this year, and would have to be considered the favorite.

In November, Tuohy finished first at the NCAA cross country championships in leading the Wolfpack to its second consecutive team title. What hasn’t she accomplished at this point in her running career? Uh, actually I’m not sure. There’s probably something. She still has her senior year ahead of her, so she’ll have the opportunity to add several more titles to her already robust collection.

NC State is going to need to add a Katelyn Tuohy wing to the trophy case by the time she graduates.