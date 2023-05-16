NC State women’s tennis aims for more NCAA tournament history

NC State is through to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament after topping Auburn 4-0 over the weekend—it’s the third straight trip here for this team. The Wolfpack has been to a Final Four, but now is aiming for more program history: playing for a national title.

To do so, State will need to beat No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday night, then best either No. 2 Texas A&M or No. 7 Stanford on Friday.

It’s been virtually all chalk in the tourney up to this point, with seven of the top eight seeds reaching the Elite Eight (ISU being the lone interloper). No. 6 Duke was knocked out of NC State’s region in round two. (Heh.)

On the other side, top-seeded UNC lurks, so there’s a chance we could see a rematch of the ACC tournament title in the NCAA title match. But first things first.