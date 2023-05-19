 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NC State will play UNC for the women’s tennis national title

By Steven Muma
2022 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Singles and Doubles Tennis Championship Photo by Steve Woltmann/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Oh god, okay, all right, it’s happening people, it’s happening. Remain calm. REMAIN CALM. Both UNC and NC State won their Final Four matches 4-0, defeating Georgia and Stanford, respectively, to advance to the national championship.

This is a little more sports stress than I’m accustomed to in late May and I’m unprepared.

The Wolfpack left no doubt against the Cardinal as Diana Shnaider continued her outstanding play: Shnaider and Alana Smith won their doubles match 6-3 to help the team capture the doubles point, and then Shnaider cruised 6-1, 6-0 in her singles match to add another point to the team total.

Gina Dittmann came through with a 6-3, 7-6 win for point number three, and then Alana Smith sealed it with a 7-5, 7-5 win.

The national championship appearance is another first for the women’s tennis program, and I don’t know what else there is to say at this point about this team and the job coach Simon Earnshaw has done in Raleigh. No matter what happens tomorrow (title match is at 5:30), it’s been an amazing run.

UNC has been No. 1 all season and will be the favorite. The Tar Heels have just one blemish all year—their ACC tournament title loss to the Pack.

