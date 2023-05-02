NC State women’s tennis the No. 3 overall seed in NCAA tournament

NC State women’s tennis, the newly-minted ACC champs, head into the 2023 NCAA tournament as the No. 3 overall seed. The Wolfpack has its sights on another deep run after reaching the Final Four in 2021 and the Elite Eight last year.

State will play host for the first two rounds and opens against South Carolina State; if the Pack advances in that match, it’ll play the winner of Kansas and Charlotte in round two. Winning there could lead to a rematch with No. 14 Miami, which was one of the few teams to beat State in league play. Also in the Pack’s bracket is No. 6 Duke, which narrowly beat State during the regular season.

UNC is the No. 1 overall seed and on the opposite side of the bracket, so if there’s gonna be an ACC title rematch, it’ll be for the national title.

(The Pack men also made the NCAAs, though since they’re unseeded they’re traveling for the opening rounds—to UGA, in this case. They open with Oklahoma.)