Laurie Henes promoted to Director of Track & Field and Cross Country

Women’s cross country coach Laurie Henes received a much-deserved promotion last week, and beginning next season she’ll oversee the men’s and women’s track teams in addition to women’s cross country.

Hall of famer Rollie Geiger will move into a secondary role with the track teams while continuing to coach men’s cross country. Geiger has an incredible history at NC State—he’s coached over 40 ACC championship teams—but the last of those was in 2011.

Henes, who both ran for Geiger and came up through the coaching ranks on his staff, is the most successful coach on campus at the moment. Her women’s cross country team has won two straight national titles, and seven consecutive ACC titles. Safe to say she’s earned a larger role with the track programs.