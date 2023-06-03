NC State announces longtime LSU assistant Lindsay Leftwich as its new head softball coach

The last two times NC State was in the market for a softball coach, it hired successful head coaches from smaller northeastern schools—neither of those hires ultimately panned out. This time around, NC State is going with someone who has roots in the southeast.

That someone is Lindsay Leftwich, who has spent the last 13 years as an assistant coach at LSU, which in that time has been one of the country’s most successful programs. Leftwich brings excellent credentials as a result: the Tigers reached the College World Series four times while she was on staff, and they made seven Super Regional appearances.

So she knows from firsthand experience how a good power-conference program is built, and her familiarity with recruiting in this part of the country hopefully will help her hit the ground running. The Wolfpack program needs a lot of retooling after its dreary 18-35 campaign this spring.

Seems like a pretty strong hire under the circumstances.