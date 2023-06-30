NC State finishes 19th in Directors’ Cup standings

The impressive run of Directors’ Cup finishes that began under Debbie Yow continues under Boo Corrigan, with the Wolfpack landing in the top 20 for the second year in a row.

State’s big scorer in the spring period was of course women’s tennis, which was the national runner-up. NC State also got points from baseball, men’s tennis, men’s and women’s outdoor track, and men’s and women’s golf,

Women’s cross country scored big in the fall with its second straight national title, while the men’s team finished 11th. The winter sports period remains State’s strongest: men’s and women’s swimming both finished fifth, wrestling was 10th, and women’s indoor track was sixth. Men’s hoops added points for the first time in a while thanks to its return to the NCAA tourney.

Within the ACC, NC State finished fifth, behind UVA, Duke, UNC, and FSU. Boston College had the worst year (isn’t every year the worst year for Boston College?) in the league, finishing at 105th overall.