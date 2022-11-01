Two former NC State players dealt ahead of NFL trade deadline

Both Bradley Chubb and Nyheim Hines escaped their respective sinking ships for greener pastures today. The former NC State stars were part of a busy trade deadline in the NFL, and both are moving to teams with serious playoff aspirations.

Chubb is headed from Denver to Miami; the Dolphins had to give up a first-rounder next year to get their hands on him, but their defense has been in dire need of pass rushing. Chubb is in the midst of a strong bounce-back season, with 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles through eight games.

Nyheim Hines is on his way from Indianapolis to Buffalo to join a franchise that was already loaded. Giving Josh Allen an explosive playmaker out of the backfield feels a little unfair for the rest of the league, but I’m thrilled that Nyheim will have a great shot at reaching the Super Bowl this year. (Though Chubb’s Dolphins might have something to say about that.)