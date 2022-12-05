Trea Turner signs contract with Phillies

Former NC State baseball great and current MLB superstar Trea Turner has agreed to free agent deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. The deal is an 11-year contract at a total value of $300 million and includes a full no-trade clause.

Turner will be joining his former Washington Nationals teammate Bryce Harper with the Phillies, with both being on $300M+ contracts (Harper is on a 13-year, $330 million deal). The contract will easily make Turner the highest earning former Wolfpack baseball player.

The Phillies will have to forfeit their 2023 2nd and 5th round draft picks as a penalty for signing Turner since he rejected the Dodgers’ Qualifying Offer earlier this offseason (smart move by Trea). Typically, the penalty is just the 2nd round pick, but the Phillies 5th rounder is also off the board since the team was over the luxury tax this past season (worth it given the World Series appearance).

For those of us whose fandoms include both the Wolfpack and the Phillies, all that’s left is for Carlos Rodon to sign with Philadelphia to make the dream come true. That’s not out of the realm of possibility given that the Phillies are also looking for help in their starting rotation, but the barrier there are more money and forfeiting what would be their 3rd and 6th round picks in the upcoming draft. The team is in win-now mode, however, so this may well happen.

Get your Phillies gear, Wolfpack fans!