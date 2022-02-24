Four former NC State players taken in USFL Draft

Remember the USFL? No? Well it’s back! Because if we’ve learned one thing in this country, it’s that spring professional football leagues always work.

This new iteration of the league held its inaugural draft earlier in the week, and four former NC State football players were selected. Safety Jack Tocho is headed to the Philadelphia Stars, linebacker Jerod Fernandez landed with the New Orleans Breakers, offensive lineman Terronne Prescod went to the Houston Gamblers, and tight end Cary Angeline is a Birmingham Stallion.

This will be the third spring league that Tocho has played in—assuming he does play—which is an accomplishment that feels like it deserves a plaque or something. He spent a season with the Birmingham Iron of the now-defunct AAF, and played for the LA Wildcats of the rebooted XFL before it suspended operations because of the pandemic in 2020.

Prescod also played briefly in the XFL, while Fernandez has been spending time in the CFL with Ottawa. Angeline has yet to play a game as a professional after going unselected in the 2021 NFL Draft.