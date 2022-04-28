Ickey Ekwonu will learn his NFL Draft fate tonight

It’s the big day for the Big Ick, who is certain to hear his name called during the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. There have been points this offseason where analysts have suggested Ekwonu could go No. 1 overall, but now it seems he’s more likely to land somewhere else in the top five.

Being selected near the top of the draft means you will be getting millions of dollars (that’s good), but also means you may end up employed by a terminally inept franchise (this is not as good). Mel Kiper has Ickey going to the Texans at No. 3 overall, while Todd McShay has him going to the Jets at four.

If you’re looking for some reading material this afternoon, Bruce Feldman’s piece with anonymous evaluations of top prospects by coaches and scouts is an entertaining read.

And of course, NC State folks are there with the big man in Vegas. I’m sure we’ll see Dave Doeren sitting with him tonight, and there’s a camera crew following him around in the lead-up.

We're in Vegas with @BigIck79 & his family as they prepare to hear his name called tomorrow. Stay tuned for a look behind-the-scenes on his big day at the @NFLDraft #PackPros — NC State Football (@PackFootball) April 28, 2022

The 2022 NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET tonight, and you can watch on ESPN, ABC, or NFL Network, because sure why not three channels.