Ickey Ekwonu is a Carolina Panther. I reckon that’s a bit of a thrill for a Charlotte kid, the whole getting-drafted-in-the-top-10 thing aside. None of the first five picks were offensive linemen, leaving the Panthers with a heck of a layup at six.

It shouldn’t take long for Ickey to establish himself as a starter in Carolina, and that’s a label he’s likely to hold for as long as he’s in the league. I’m really happy for him and I’m very much looking forward to his first pancake block as a pro.

Ickey progressed so quickly at NC State, one can only wonder what he might do over the next few years. He was very good right off the bat, earning freshman All-America honors, and needed almost no time to become the best player at his position in the ACC. At least it feels like almost no time. It takes a special talent to do what he did in three years.

Congrats to the big fella, and to all you Wolfpack/Panthers fans out there.