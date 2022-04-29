Watch Ickey Ekwonu get the call from the Panthers

The Panthers have finally drafted a player from NC State, and hey, if they were going to wait this long to do it, they at least made it count. While the franchise’s fortunes don’t figure to change dramatically until it acquires a guy who can actually play quarterback, rather than whatever it is that Sam Darnold is doing, Ickey’s going to make a significant difference there for a long time.

Here’s the phone call he received from Panthers officials just before they selected him at No. 6 overall on Thursday night:

I, too, am fired up for Big Ick. I’m also fired up that I’ll be able to watch him play every week, which was an unexpected bonus.

It’s possible that Ickey willed this turn of events into existence with this fancy chain he was wearing last night:

At any rate, now he’ll have more excuses to wear that big fancy chain, which is really all you can ask for after purchasing a big fancy chain.