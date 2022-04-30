Trenton Gill goes in 7th round to Bears; Bam Knight, Ricky Person, and Emeka Emezie go undrafted

After Ickey Ekwonu went to the Carolina Panthers at No. 6 overall, it was an uneventful draft for NC State players. The only other Wolfpacker to get selected was punter Trenton Gill, who went to the Chicago Bears in the seventh round. If Gill can win the job there, he’ll give State its second NFL punter, joining the Raiders’ AJ Cole.

Bam Knight, Ricky Person, and Emeka Emezie were the notables not to hear their names called during the three-day event, but they’ll have their chances. All three, in fact, have already agreed to undrafted free agent deals. Knight is signing with the New York Jets, per Tom Pelissero while Person and Emezie are both going to the Ravens, per Cory Smith. Knight seemingly has the best chance of the bunch to make a team, but who knows. Bam could contribute on special teams, which will help him.

It’s not surprising that Person went unpicked, given his modest production and injury history. I am a little surprised nobody took a late flyer on Emeka—even though he doesn’t wow with speed an athleticism, his hands and physicality are pluses. But he’s got his chance, and Baltimore does need receiving help. It’s not the easiest route to the league, but Jakobi Meyers has shown it can be done.

Best of luck to all these guys as they pursue their pro careers.