Ricky Person and Emeka Emezie sign with Baltimore Ravens

Perusing the NFL transactions page over at Spotrac, a couple familiar names popped up: Ricky Person and Emeka Emezie both signed undrafted free agent (UDFA) deals with the Baltimore Ravens.

The news was first reported a couple days ago immediately after the draft, but this confirms the signings. You know, nothing is official until the ink is on the dotted line and the transaction is official.

Each player signed a 3-year, $2.56M deal, although it’s unclear how much (if any) of that money is guaranteed. UDFA deals are not guaranteed.

Congrats to both guys! And best of luck to them!