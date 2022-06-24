Dereon Seabron goes undrafted but gets a two-way contract from the Pelicans

Dereon Seabron did not hear his name called during the NBA Draft on Thursday night but quickly found a landing place. Before the night was over, he had agreed to a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Most likely this means that Seabron will spend most if not all of the upcoming season playing for the Pelicans’ G-League affiliate, which is, unfortunately, located in Birmingham. But it also means that the Pelicans can bring Seabron up to the big club, where he can play in up to 50 regular-season games. (Two-way players are ineligible for the NBA playoffs.)

These contracts are worth a good chunk of change, too: a little over $500,000. The down side is that the money isn’t guaranteed, so if a player gets cut, that’s that—but I’ll be surprised if that ends up being Seabron’s fate this season.

I’m guessing (hoping) that Seabron will be playing for the Pelicans’ summer league team, which will have a couple of games on ESPN2 next month.