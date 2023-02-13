Joe Thuney adds a 3rd Super Bowl ring to his collection

Joe Thuney is the most decorated former NC State football player in history, at least when it comes to Super Bowl championships. The Chiefs’ win over the Eagles on Sunday gave Thuney the third title of his career; he’s been on three of the last five Super Bowl-winning teams.

That’s an impressive run of success, and given that he’s going to be playing on Patrick Mahomes’ team for the foreseeable future, there’s a good chance he adds to that championship total.

The list of players who’ve won four Super Bowls isn’t a long one, and mostly made up of a bunch of dudes who played for the Steelers back in the day. The club gets super exclusive real fast beyond that.

Thuney is still only 30 years old, and he’s coming off his first Pro Bowl selection as well. He also earned second team All-Pro honors for the second time. It’s been a pretty good career.