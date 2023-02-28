 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Former NC State standout Adrian Wilson joins Carolina Panthers front office

Wilson will be the Panther’s VP of Player Personnel

By PirateWolf
/ new
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have made a significant addition to their front office, bringing in former NC State Wolfpack great and long-time Arizona Cardinal Adrian Wilson to serve as the team’s Vice President of Player Personnel.

Wilson was a standout safety for State from 1998-2000 before being a 3rd round draft pick of the Cardinals and spending 12 seasons with the franchise. He officially retired as a player in 2015 and immediately joined the Cardinals as a scout, moving to the Director of Pro Scouting in 2019 and then being promoted to VP of Pro Scouting in 2021. He served as the Interim Co-General Manager of the Cardinals during the 2022 season after the firing of then GM (and also former Wolfpack player) Steve Keim.

How long Wilson stays with the Panthers is the question, as he has been involved in three GM searches over the past two offseasons (Giants and Jaguars in 2022, Titans in 2023). It’s only a matter of time until Wilson gets his shot as a GM, and helping turn around a Panthers franchise that hasn’t topped seven wins in a season since 2017 will aid greatly in that effort.

More From Backing The Pack

Loading comments...