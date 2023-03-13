 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Germaine Pratt re-signs with Bengals

The former Wolfpack standout earns a 3-year, $21M deal

By PirateWolf
/ new
Virginia v North Carolina State Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Germaine Pratt will be staying in Cincinnati, signing a three-year, $21 million deal with the Bengals.

Pratt has started 54 of his career 62 games over four seasons with the Bengals, including 15 starts in each of the last three seasons. In the 2022 regular season, he tallied 99 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, defended ten passes and picked off two. He registered 20 tackles and three pass deflections in the playoffs.

Former NC State WR Jakobi Meyers has reached free agency, where he’s expected to command a deal in the $15 million per year range.

More From Backing The Pack

Loading comments...