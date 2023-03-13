Germaine Pratt re-signs with Bengals

Germaine Pratt will be staying in Cincinnati, signing a three-year, $21 million deal with the Bengals.

The #Bengals are re-signing LB Germaine Pratt to a three-year, $21 million deal, per source. He gets $10.35M in Year 1 and $15.15M over two years. He’s started 54 career games and now stays in Cincinnati. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2023

Pratt has started 54 of his career 62 games over four seasons with the Bengals, including 15 starts in each of the last three seasons. In the 2022 regular season, he tallied 99 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, defended ten passes and picked off two. He registered 20 tackles and three pass deflections in the playoffs.

