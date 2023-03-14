 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jakobi Meyers strikes three-year deal with Raiders

The former NC State WR is set to earn $33 million

By PirateWolf
Florida State v North Carolina State Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

For the second day in a row, a former NC State standout football player has signed a lucrative deal in free agency. This time, it’s WR Jakobi Meyers snagging a three-year deal with the Oakland Las Vegas Raiders.

Meyers will join Davante Adams atop the Raiders’ wide receiver depth chart, while the team also hopes that slot WR Hunter Renfrow and TE Darren Waller can revert from their 2022 pumpkin selves back into the potent threats they previously presented. If that happens, new Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo will have plenty of weapons to work with in Las Vegas.

Over four years with the Patriots since signing as a undrafted free agent, Meyers has led the team in receiving each of the past three years on the way to producing 2,758 yards and 8 TDs on 235 receptions. The former QB is also a perfect 4-for-4 for 88 yards and 2 TDs throwing the ball in his career, because all NC State players immediately turn into touchdown tossing machines immediately upon entering the NFL.

