Chandler Zavala selected by Carolina Panthers in 4th round of NFL Draft

If the Panthers are trying to make me care about them, ... it won’t work, but they’ve put in a good effort. After going decades without drafting an NC State player, they took Big Ick last year with their first pick, and this afternoon, they added Chandler Zavala.

"We were thinking about you the whole way."@budlight pic.twitter.com/avWXXagTNf — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 29, 2023

The Panthers made Zavala the No. 114 pick overall. They’ve reunited the left side of NC State’s offensive line, so now if they can trade from Bam Knight, they’ll be in business.

Ekwonu + Zavala combo in 2021 didn’t look fun to face in the run game… Athletic Maulers pic.twitter.com/iB1y09NUbp — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 30, 2023

Let’s go ‼️

Welcome brother @chandlerzavala1 — Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu (@BigIck79) April 29, 2023

This time last year, Zavala was appealing the NCAA’s denial of his waiver for a sixth year of college eligibility. He won that appeal, and spent all of last season distinguishing himself at left guard, and here he is. And that’s after transferring up from Division II Fairmont State. He played one year of high school football. Dude’s a great story.

And now the Panthers are worth rooting for all the sudden?! They even drafted a good quarterback! Hmm. Well. We’ll have to work on the XFL uniforms still, but this is progress.