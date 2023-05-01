Eight NC State players sign UDFA deals

Chandler Zavala ended up being the only NC State player selected in the NFL Draft—he went in the fourth round to the Panthers—which left a lot of talented guys to find a landing spot through free agency.

Eight Wolfpack players have signed undrafted free agent deals so far:

— Tyler Baker-Williams signed with the LA Chargers.

— Christopher Dunn and Tanner Ingle signed with the LA Rams.

— Cory Durden signed with the Detroit Lions.

— Isaiah Moore signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

— Derrek Pitts signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

— Drake Thomas signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

— Thayer Thomas signed with the Minnesota Vikings.



I don’t understand how Drake Thomas isn’t worth a late pick at the least, but I’m merely a guy on the internet. Vegas seems like a decent landing spot, though. And if Isaiah Moore can make the Chiefs, he’ll have a great shot to win the Super Bowl in his first season, so that’s neat.