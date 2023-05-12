Jevoni Robinson getting a shot in the CFL

Former NC State basketball folk hero walk-on Jevoni Robinson, who proved talented enough to finish his career as a rotation player for D-II Barry University, has turned his attention to football in recent years. He had a cup of coffee with the Texans, and has spent time on rosters in the (now-defunct) AAF, (now-defunct) Spring League, and XFL.

Earlier this month, he was selected by the BC Lions in the CFL’s Global Draft.

Robinson hasn’t been able to stick on a roster at the pro football level, but for someone who hadn’t played organized football since high school, I’d say he’s done pretty well. And like the teams before it, the Lions see the potential in a 6’8 dude who has plenty of athleticism. Antonio Gates he is not, but perhaps his talents are well-suited for the wide-open spaces of a CFL field.

If he can make the Lions’ roster this summer, he’ll be a hell of a story to follow.