 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Terquavion Smith signs two-way deal with Sixers after going undrafted

By Steven Muma
/ new
2023 NBA Combine Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

Terquavion Smith did not hear his name called at the NBA Draft on Thursday night—a surprising development considering where he was ranked by various experts. He’s Jonathan Givony’s highest-rated undrafted prospect.

The Hornets had multiple opportunities in the second round to grab Baby T but passed every time, because of course they did. It’s the Hornets. I never know what they’re doing over there.

It’s not all bad news for T, though. He agreed to a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers late last night, which will provide him the opportunity to make a team that is already built to win in the playoffs, not to mention play alongside Joel Embiid.

Also, the Sixers did not have a single draft pick last night. Hey, same; sports franchises—they’re just like us! That leaves the back end of the roster a bit more wide open than usual, though T will most likely begin the season with Philly’s G-League affiliate in, uh, let’s see here ... Delaware?

Well, you gotta start somewhere. And why not Wilmington (Delaware)?

More From Backing The Pack

Loading comments...