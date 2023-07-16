Is Dereon Seabron ready for the next step?

Dereon Seabron had a solid, albeit quiet rookie season in the Pelicans’ organization: he averaged 18.4 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.0 rebounds for their G-League team and was brought up for a handful of appearances in the NBA. For an undrafted prospect, that’s not a bad start.

And he’s thriving this summer with some breakout performances for the Pelicans’ summer league team, hinting at the potential for a bigger impact in the NBA in the near future. He was averaging 16.8 points on a 58.8 eFG% coming into this afternoon’s summer finale, to go with 7.0 boards and 2.5 assists. (As I write this, he has 19-5-5 midway through the fourth against Baby T’s Sixers.)

He’s scored 20+ in two of four (likely three of five after today) games this year after averaging 8.2 points in summer league as a rookie. At his best, he’s still next-to-impossible to stop from getting to the rim. I forgot how much fun that is to watch.