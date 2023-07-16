Is Dereon Seabron ready for the next step?

Dereon Seabron had a solid, albeit quiet rookie season in the Pelicans’ organization: he averaged 18.4 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.0 rebounds for their G-League team and was brought up for a handful of appearances in the NBA. For an undrafted prospect, that’s not a bad start.
And he’s thriving this summer with some breakout performances for the Pelicans’ summer league team, hinting at the potential for a bigger impact in the NBA in the near future. He was averaging 16.8 points on a 58.8 eFG% coming into this afternoon’s summer finale, to go with 7.0 boards and 2.5 assists. (As I write this, he has 19-5-5 midway through the fourth against Baby T’s Sixers.)
He’s scored 20+ in two of four (likely three of five after today) games this year after averaging 8.2 points in summer league as a rookie. At his best, he’s still next-to-impossible to stop from getting to the rim. I forgot how much fun that is to watch.
Dereon Seabron grab-and-go into drag pick-and-roll, and even with 4 Hornets in the paint he's still able to slither all the way downhill to the rim. So good using his strides to create separation in the final third https://t.co/oIlBILQqdI pic.twitter.com/kujUNlU41Y— Brian Geisinger (@bgeis_bird) July 15, 2023
Do that again, Seabron.#Pelicans #SummerPelicans pic.twitter.com/n7oElNPlbP— Pelicans Lead (@PelicansLead) July 10, 2023
SEABRON! #SummerPelicans | @GleagueSquadron pic.twitter.com/A6mRIWpR9K— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 12, 2023
