Nyheim Hines suffers major knee injury in jet ski accident

Well this sucks. Nyheim Hines is expected to miss the entire 2023 season after suffering a torn ACL in a jet ski accident, through no apparent fault of his own. Hines was just sitting stationary on a jet ski when he was struck by someone else, per report.

Front office folks must really hate jet skis. I know I would. Apparently they’re even extra dangerous just to be sitting on while not moving, since you can’t account for what every other person on the water is doing with their own jet ski.

It’s a shit break for Nyheim, but on the other hand, it probably could have been much worse, too. Gotta count your blessings where you can. Here’s hoping that he’s back to 100% by this time next year.