Terquavion Smith makes strong summer league debut for Sixers

If the Sixers’ first summer league game is an indication, then Terquavion Smith is going to get plenty of opportunity to show what he can do—and so far, so good. He scored a team high 18 points against the Grizzlies on Monday, knocking down 4-10 from three.

Including a late go-ahead three:

(Alas, the Sixers lost by a bucket despite his efforts.)

T was just 2-6 shooting inside the arc but overall it was a good night for him. He was on the court for 27 minutes and should continue to log major minutes for the rest of his team’s summer slate.

The Sixers will be back on the court Wednesday night against the Jazz at 9 p.m. ET with coverage from NBATV. They’ll be on ESPN2 tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET to face Oklahoma City. After that, they’ll be heading to Vegas for the start of that summer league on Friday.