Derrek Pitts makes the Bucs; Drake and Thayer Thomas cut by their teams

Tuesday afternoon was the deadline for NFL teams to set their final 53-man rosters, and the only undrafted free agent from NC State to survive the mayhem was Derrek Pitts, who is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Big congrats to Derrek, who is one of 13 rookies to make the Bucs and one of six corners.

I thought for sure that Drake Thomas would end up making the Raiders’ final roster given the preseason that he had:

#Raiders UDFA Drake Thomas in pre-season:



- 89 snaps (35 RDEF, 50 COV, 4 PRSH)

- 1 pressure

- 23 Tackles,

- 5 TFL (1st among rookie LBs)

- 10 stops (1st among rookie LBs, 4th among ALL)

- 29 yards allowed (7th lowest among rookie LBs)

- 81.8 QBR allowed

- 77.5 PFF Grade (1st… — Tristen Kuhn (@KuhnTristen) August 28, 2023

He should be a lock to join the practice squad, at least—that is, if another team doesn’t claim him on waivers. A player claimed on waivers has to be added to the 53-man roster, so the Raiders are banking on nobody being willing to do that.

Thayer Thomas had a solid camp in Minnesota, showing off his footwork and quickness, and he got an opportunity to show what he could do as a punt returner during the preseason. It wasn’t good enough to make the Vikings, however.

Tanner Ingle and Cory Durden were casualties as well, waived by the Rams and Lions, respectively. Christopher Dunn was cut by the Rams back in June. Isaiah Moore unfortunately suffered a knee injury that required season-ending surgery earlier in the offseason and was subsequently waived by Kansas City.