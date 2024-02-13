Payton Wilson, Dylan McMahon invited to 2024 NFL Draft Combine

NC State will have two representatives at the Combine this year, as center Dylan McMahon and linebacker Payton Wilson both have earned invites. The Combine is maybe the best way to improve one’s stock in the lead up to the Draft—test well there and you can make yourself some money.

The Senior Bowl is another good place to do it, and Wilson already has impressed there. He’s sure to run a good 40 time at the Combine, and no doubt he’s among the fastest linebackers in this year’s class.

He’s been projected as a second- or third-rounder in some early mock drafts, and while his injury history may prevent him from climbing much higher, he could solidify his status as an early day two pick, where the money is still pretty good. Regardless of where or when he ends up going, he’s got a great chance to be an impact player as a rookie.