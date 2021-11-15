NC State women dominate Towson, 100-52

If you’ve put a game on ice after 10 minutes, you’ve had a pretty good night. NC State raced out to a 26-5 lead on Towson after the first quarter and extended the lead to 30 points by halftime. So Wes Moore had a lot of garbage time to work with, and got 11 players at least 10 minutes of playing time.
Four Factors
|...
|NC State
|Towson
|...
|NC State
|Towson
|eFG%
|63.2
|31.7
|TO%
|17.2
|17.2
|OR%
|46.9
|25.0
|FTR
|27.9
|15.5
Pace and Efficiency
|Team
|Pts
|Poss
|OFF_EFF
|DEF_EFF
|Team
|Pts
|Poss
|OFF_EFF
|DEF_EFF
|NC State
|100
|76
|131.6
|68.4
|Towson
|52
|76
|68.4
|131.6
Diamond Johnson was excellent in the first half and finished with a team-high 16 points on 7-10 shooting. Her playmaking ability will be a big difference for this team.
Elissa Cunane scored 15 points in 14 minutes, Jakia Brown-Turner had 13, Camille Hobby had 12, and Raina Perez added 11. Madison Hayes didn’t make a shot from the field but grabbed 12 boards and dished out six assists, both team-highs. The Pack’s young players got plenty of time in the second half and had their moments—Aziaha James scored nine points on 4-7 shooting to lead the way.
NC State shot 58 percent inside the arc, 50 percent from three, and grabbed nearly half its missed shots. Towson, oh dear sweet poor Towson: the Tigers were 3-31 from beyond the arc, and that’s about all that needs saying about their performance. It’s no wonder they got buried in a hurry.
