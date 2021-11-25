NC State beats the stuffing out of Maryland, 78-60

Among other things, what you have to admire about Wes Moore is a strict adherence his policy of always beating Maryland; whether it’s in the regular season or on an island or in the NCAA tournament or happening in a universe where no one can watch, he always beats Maryland.

Four Factors ... NC State UMD ... NC State UMD eFG% 52.9 38.1 TO% 22.4 18.4 OR% 36.1 24.4 FTR 11.8 19.4

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF NC State 78 76 102.6 78.9 Maryland 60 76 78.9 102.6

Since becoming NC State’s head coach, Wes Moore is 4-0 against Maryland. I appreciate this gesture, as well as his whole general creating-a-good-basketball-program thing. Just a lot to like here. To be thankful for, even.

NC State beat the Thanksgiving out of Maryland, somewhere in the Bahamas, on a network that does not exist. But I’m happy for the people who were able to watch this game.

Maryland has been shorthanded because of illness (non-COVID) within the program, though that didn’t stop the Terps from beating Baylor a few days ago. That attrition probably caught up with them today, given the unfortunate performance by that offense.

Do we care about the details? Do we need to find any justification or explanation for what happened this morning? We do not. Would have been nice if we could’ve seen it on television, but we do not.

The NC State women’s basketball team is very good. Good team; beat Maryland. Go Pack. Happy Thanksgiving.