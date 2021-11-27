NC State women put the clamps on Washington State, 62-34

NC State closed out its Bahamas trip with an easy win over Washington State, though it wasn’t exactly an offensive clinic by either team. The Wolfpack finished under a point per possession, while Wazzu finished very, very under a point per possession.

Four Factors ... NC State Wazzu ... NC State Wazzu eFG% 41.0 29.1 TO% 16.9 24.6 OR% 37.2 21.4 FTR 31.1 10.9

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF NC State 62 65 95.4 52.3 Wazzu 34 65 52.3 95.4

Nearly everyone who played in the game struggled—except for Diamond Johnson, who scored 24 points on 10-16 shooting. Elissa Cunane finished just 1-5 from the field, Jakia Brown-Turner was 2-11, and Raina Perez went scoreless on 0-5 shooting.

Normally that might be cause for a tough game, but the Cougars were really going through it: 31 percent shooting on twos, 17 percent on threes, and 14 total made field goals. They scored five points in the first quarter and six in the fourth. If you only counted the points that NC State scored in the second and third quarters, the Pack still wins 38-34.

But they can’t all be works of art, and anyhow, with this game being on FloSports, it ain’t like a ton of people saw it.

The Wolfpack are off until Thursday, when they travel to No. 4 Indiana.