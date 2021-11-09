Game thread: No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 5 NC State

Hello and welcome back to basketball season; we have ourselves a double-header to enjoy this evening, and hopefully a couple of wins to go with it. First up are the women, who host top-ranked South Carolina in a nationally televised game. The Pack got the best of South Carolina at their place last year, and it will be no small task to sweep this home-and-home.

Go Pack. Go basketball.

Gamecocks vs. Wolfpack

Tip time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN (Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo)

Online streaming: WatchESPN