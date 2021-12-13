NC State women’s hoops keeps it rolling in 101-73 win over St. Mary’s

At the same time the men’s team was playing Purdue, the NC State women’s team was putting a hurtin’ on St. Mary’s yesterday. The Wolfpack got off to another quick start, burying the Gaels 25-7 in the first quarter. It was academic from there.

Four Factors ... NC State St. Mary's ... NC State St. Mary's eFG% 59.5 50.8 TO% 9.4 21.6 OR% 40.0 31.6 FTR 17.6 20.0

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF NC State 101 74 136.5 98.6 St. Mary's 73 74 98.6 136.5

For the second game in a row, State held a large lead for the majority, which once again allowed Wes Moore to go deep into his bench and take it easy on his starters. Elissa Cunane led all State players with 15 points and nine boards—in only 19 minutes. She also scored her 1,500th career point, making her the 18th player in school history to do so.

Thirteen Wolfpack players saw time on the floor and 11 of them logged at least 10 minutes. The defensive effort wasn’t up to NC State’s standards in the second half, but that’ll happen with a bunch of reserves (and freshmen) out there.

The team also received their 2021 ACC Championship rings after the game.

Celebrated today! Now, our journey continues. pic.twitter.com/spMgkT3YCg — #2 NC State WBB (@PackWomensBball) December 13, 2021

Up next is Georgia on Thursday, and that one figures to be a bit more of a test, as the Bulldogs are looking like a legit top-20 team.