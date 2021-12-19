NC State improves to 2-0 in ACC with 82-55 win over Virginia

Virginia has been one of the worst teams in the ACC this season but didn’t look like it for much of the first half. The Cavaliers shot well over their heads from beyond the arc and had 31 points at the break, but NC State used a 14-2 run in the second quarter to build an 11-point halftime edge anyway.

Four Factors ... NC State UVA ... NC State UVA eFG% 56.0 47.2 TO% 14.5 29.0 OR% 26.3 17.4 FTR 37.9 13.0

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF NC State 82 69 118.8 79.7 UVA 55 69 79.7 118.8

In the second half, NC State’s defensive effort was much better, and UVA’s inability to take care of the ball or make twos allowed the Wolfpack to pull away. State’s shooting was consistent throughout the afternoon thanks to its decided advantage in the paint: the Pack made almost 58% of its twos and got to the free throw line 22 times.

Elissa Cunane was 6-9 inside the arc and 5-5 at the free throw line on the way to her team-best 17 points. Raina Perez was perfect from the field in this one, scoring 16 on 6-6 shooting, including 3-3 from beyond the arc. Perez went down in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a twisted ankle and did not return, but it didn’t look serious.

The Wahoos came into the evening shooting just 25.5% from three on the year but finished the game 9-20—unfortunately for them, they managed to make barely 35% of their two-pointers.

NC State will have the next 10 days off before returning to action at Clemson on Dec. 30.