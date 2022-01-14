NC State keeps it rolling with 66-43 win over Virginia

NC State got off to a slow start Thursday night and struggled to get its offense going, but that didn’t matter at all against a very bad UVA team. The Cavaliers actually led this one 15-11 after the first quarter, then scored a grand total of 12 points over the next two quarters as the Wolfpack ran away from them.

Four Factors ... NC State UVA ... NC State UVA eFG% 45.8 34.6 TO% 17.7 31.0 OR% 36.8 25.0 FTR 32.2 17.3

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF NC State 66 68 97.1 63.2 UVA 43 68 63.2 97.1

The shooting numbers for UVA in those two quarters are unfortunate: 1-11 from the field in the second quarter, 2-16 in the third. NC State, meanwhile, was much more itself in the second half, posting a 60.7 effective field goal percentage.

For the game, the Pack made only 46% of their twos and 30% of their threes, but hey, they can’t all be works of art, and a 23-point road win still works just fine for me.

Elissa Cunane was the only Wolfpack player in double figures, finishing with 10 points, and she also hauled in 10 boards in just 19 minutes of playing time. Aziaha James scored nine, and State got eight points each from Kai Crutchfield, Jada Boyd, and Jakia Brown-Turner.

With a successful road trip done, NC State will return home for a big three-game stretch that starts with Duke on Sunday afternoon.