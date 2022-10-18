NC State women’s hoops begins season at No. 10 in AP Poll

The preseason women’s college basketball AP Poll was released today, and it includes three ACC teams in the top 10, including NC State at No. 10. That seems like a fair enough starting point for the Pack, given the players that this team has to replace.

NC State likely won’t be the preseason favorite to win the ACC, and there are two schools—Louisville and Notre Dame—ranked ahead of the Wolfpack in the initial AP Poll. North Carolina (12) and Virginia Tech (13) also made the rankings, while Miami and Duke received votes.

In a short period of time, the ACC has gone from top-heavy to meat grinder, with any of those five ranked squads capable of winning the league title. Should be a fun year for the conference.

NC State also faces a couple of top-10 teams in non-conference play, both on the road: Iowa (No. 4) and UConn (No. 6). It’s a good thing we like a challenge.