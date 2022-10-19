NC State picked 3rd in the ACC; two Pack players named preseason all-conference

NC State is the back-to-back-to-back defending ACC women’s basketball champion but won’t be favored to make it a four-peat. The Wolfpack was picked to finish third this year, though the Wolfpack did receive eight first-place votes.

Louisville is the preseason favorite, followed by Virginia Tech. Notre Dame and UNC round out the top five. All five of those teams are ranked in the top 15 of the preseason AP Poll.

The full preseason ACC women’s hoops poll (first-place votes in parentheses):

1.) Louisville (31)

2.) Virginia Tech (17)

3.) NC State (8)

4.) Notre Dame (4)

5.) North Carolina

6.) Miami

7.) Duke

8.) Georgia Tech

9.) Florida State

10.) Syracuse

11.) Virginia

12.) Clemson

13.) Boston College

14.) Wake Forest

15.) Pittsburgh

Should be a hell of a battle at the top. The Pack won the regular season last year with only one league loss, but another one-loss champ in 2023 looks highly unlikely. There figures to be a lot of suspense come February, which will be great for the conference. More meaningful games down the stretch is always a good thing.

The Wolfpack landed two players on the preseason all-conference team, which on the women’s side includes 10 members. Louisville and Virginia Tech also have multiple players on the team.

Reigning ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley was picked to earn that title again in 2023.

Preseason All-ACC Team

Elizabeth Kitley* (VT)

Hailey Van Lith (UL)

Olivia Miles (ND)

Deja Kelly (UNC)

Diamond Johnson (NCSU)

Jakia Brown-Turner (NCSU)

Jewel Spear (Wake)

Ashley Owusu (VT)

Morgan Jones (UL)

Taylor Soule (VT)

(*preseason ACC Player of the Year)