NC State says goodbye to a historic senior class on Sunday

What can you say about a group that has not only won big, and made winning the ACC an expectation, and isn’t nearly finished yet? Kayla Jones, Kai Crutchfield, Elissa Cunane, and Raina Perez represent the most decorated NC State women’s basketball senior class in school history.

Their team has won the last two ACC tournaments, and they will secure a regular-season title by beating Syracuse this afternoon. What a fantastic run this has been for them, and what a standard they’ve set.

Just piling on another level of success for a program that wasn’t exactly sure where it was when they signed on. But look at NC State now, after the leap they took, and look where this program is going.

The legacy of this group in particular, which is far from finished, lies substantially in putting State back on the map. They did that, they should feel good about that. They not only turned the program around, but they leveled it up into a Final Four threat, and there are few compliments better than those results.

When Sunday afternoon is over, they’ll be ACC champs again—this time the regular-season variety, at least for starters. What a run they’ve had.