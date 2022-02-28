2022 ACC women’s tournament bracket and schedule set

Sunday marked the end of the ACC women’s basketball regular season, and now it’s tourney time. March is just about here, and the first day of the women’s ACC tournament is Tuesday.

NC State is, of course, the No. 1 seed and the Wolfpack earned a double bye through to Friday along with No. 2 Louisville, No. 3 Notre Dame, and No. 4 UNC. The full bracket:

THE #ACCWBB BRACKET IS SET.



Greensboro Coliseum

March 2 - 6



— ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) February 28, 2022

The Wolfpack will open at 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon against the winner of the 8-9 game between Boston College and Florida State. And unfortunately for the many folks who don’t get the Bally Sports regional networks, the first three rounds will all be televised by RSNs.

But Saturday’s semifinal games will be on ACC Network, and NC State will play at noon assuming it advances Friday. The bracket sets up a potential third game between State and UNC, this one on Saturday, though I won’t be surprised if it’s Virginia Tech in that game instead.

The ACC title game will air at noon on ESPN Sunday, where Louisville probably will be waiting.